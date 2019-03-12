Will Meghan Markle have a girl or a boy? Latest odds and predictions for the royal baby's gender

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to find out the gender of their baby. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first baby in April 2019, but will it be a boy or a girl?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in October 2018 they were pregnant with their first baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in the announcement the former Suits actress was due in Spring 2019, but Meghan has since hinted the baby will be born in April.

It is unknown whether Meghan and Harry know the sex of the baby, but one thing is for sure – the public won’t find out until baby Sussex is born.

However, there are of course odds and reports circling about the sex of the new royal baby, take a look:

Royal baby gender odds

The most recent odds for the royal baby are 1/1 for a boy and 8/11 for a girl.

Meghan Markle is due to give birth in April 2019. Picture: PA

Rumours and reports

Following Meghan’s lavish baby shower in New York City this month, US Weekly reported the Duchess had told close friends she is having a boy.

Rumours also started to circulate when one of Meghan’s baby shower guests turned up with a present wrapped in blue tissue paper.

However, similar rumours of the baby being a girl also circulated after we were given a sneak peek into some of the pink themed snacks at the baby shower.

Of course, we won’t know for sure until the birth has been announced.