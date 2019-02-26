Meghan Markle’s baby shower chef Jean-George shares behind the scenes look at extravagant spread, including a Prince Harry and Meghan cake

Meghan Markle's baby shower was held at The Mark Hotel. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle attended a lavish baby shower in New York last week as the Duchess of Sussex’s due date grows closer.

Meghan Markle jetted off to New York last week, where she met with friends to celebrate her pregnancy with a baby shower.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth in April 2019 to her and Prince Harry’s first baby.

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law’s baby shower is believed to have been a lavish occasion at The Mark Hotel, held in the stunning penthouse.

While a lot of the details of the baby shower have been kept under wraps, the chef in charge of the menu for the celebration shared a sneak peek into the extravagant spread.

Chef Jean-George, who works at The Mark Hotel, shared an Instagram story of the spread, revealing a host of delicious looking treats.

Meghan Markle's baby shower was held in New York City. Picture: PA

Figures of Meghan and Harry can be seen on top of the two tier cake. Picture: Instagram/Jean-George

On the table shown, you can see stork shaped cake pops, sweet cookies with “baby” written on them, macaroons, and even a two tier cake featuring Meghan, Harry and baby Sussex.

The white cake has two figures, obviously Meghan and Harry, sat on top of the cake, surrounded by blossom trees.

The couple are joined by a pram, symbolising little baby Sussex.

Meghan Markle's baby shower was kept very secret. Picture: Instagram/Jean-George

Jean-George wrote on the post, “Earlier this week, Royal baby shower”.

The table at the baby shower was also adorned with plenty of floral displays.

Unfortunately, the colours of the treats do not give away the baby’s sex as Meghan and Harry have revealed they are not finding out the gender.

