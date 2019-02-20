Meghan Markle at The Mark Hotel: Inside the New York penthouse venue for the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower

By Alice Dear

Take a look inside the lavish penthouse suite at The Mark Hotel that Meghan Markle is speculated to have had her baby shower.

Meghan Markle flew to New York this week to attend her baby shower at The Mark Hotel.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by friends Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Misha Nonoo and others for a low-key celebration of her and Prince Harry’s first baby.

While it is unknown the room Meghan stayed in, it has been speculated the penthouse suite was where the party happened.

The incredible penthouse, called The Mark Penthouse, was designed by French interior designer Jacques Grange.

The penthouse is also decorated with pieces designed by Jacques Grange, with each piece being unique to The Mark.

The suite has 5 bedrooms, 4 fireplaces, 6 bathrooms, 2 powder rooms and 2 wet bars.

The incredible living room can even be transformed into a full-sized Grand Ballroom.

“The Mark Hotel’s ravishing grand penthouse is the largest hotel penthouse suite in the USA,” their website explains.

“At more than 10,000 square feet including 2,500 square feet of rooftop terrace overlooking Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and beyond.”

The rooms are simplistic and chic, with a range of soft, neutral colours, and plenty of floral arrangements to compliment each room.

The rooms all have tall ceilings with plenty of natural light.

The roof terrace comes complete with sunbeds, a dining area as well as an extraordinary view of the city.

The website describes the “lavishly-adorned penthouse” more like a “majestic residence representing the pinnacle of modern luxury with exceptional comfort and care in every detail”.

Other stars have been known to visit The Mark while in New York, including Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez.

