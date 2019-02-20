Meghan Markle baby shower: Where was it held? Who went? What did the Duchess of Sussex wear? Everything you want to know

Meghan Markle's baby shower took place in New York. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, travelled to New York City for a lavish baby shower with her friends – here's everything you need to know about the celebration.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby in April 2019 after marrying at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex recently jetted off to New York where she attended a special baby shower with all her friends.

Kate Middleton's sister-in-law kept the event low-key at a New York hotel with only close friends in attendance.

From the venue to the guest list, here's everything we know about the celebration:

Meghan Markle attempted to keep a low profile during the visit. Picture: PA

Where was Meghan Markle’s baby shower held?

Meghan’s baby shower was held at the glamourous Upper East Side hotel The Mark.

On the day of the baby shower, Meghan Markle was pictured entering The Mark with her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

The baby shower was reportedly held in the penthouse.

Pink, blue and yellow flowers were seen arriving at the hotel, however, it is unknown whether they were for the party.

Flowers were pictured arriving at the venue. Picture: Getty

Who attended Meghan Markle’s baby shower?

We know Abigail Spencer and Serena Williams were in attendance at the baby shower.

Designer Misha Nonoo was also pictured arriving at The Mark hotel on the day of the shower.

Other attendees included Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson, who reportedly set Meghan up with Harry back in 2016.

Meghan was joined by friends like Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams and Misha Nonoo. Picture: PA

Serena Williams was also in New York for the baby shower. Picture: Getty

What did Meghan Markle wear?

Meghan Markle opted for her iconic monochrome as she left her hotel for lunch, and then returned for the baby shower.

Meghan wore Hatch Maternity black trousers, teamed with a vintage Courreges Paris Haute Couture black coat.

The Duchess finished off the look with Stuart Weitzman nude heels, a Carolina Herrera bag and sunglasses by Le Specs.

Of course, there is a chance the Duchess changed into a new look for the actual baby shower.

Meghan Markle wore a black coat teamed with black trousers and nude accessories. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle visited The Polo Bar in the evening. Picture: Getty

After party

Following the baby shower, Meghan was joined by friends for dinner at The Polo Bar.

The Duchess was seen arriving with Markus Anderson, Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney.

For the occasion Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham coat teamed with a Stella McCartney bag and Hatch jeans.

Prince Harry’s wife finished off the look with a pair of Tamara Mellon velvet boots.