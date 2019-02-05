When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry? Inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship as they prepare to welcome first baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently expecting their first child together . Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to become parents for the first time, but when did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet? When did they get married and when is their baby due?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s whirlwind romance has captured the hearts of the nation.

In the the past year the world has watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their engagement, marry, and even announce the pregnancy of their first baby.

From meeting to going public, marrying and falling pregnant, here’s a timeline of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship:

July 2016: Meghan and Harry meet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met back in 2016. Picture: PA

The former Suits actress and Prince William’s brother are believed to have met in July 2016.

The couple were introduced through a mutual friend, whose identity they have kept private.

November 2016: Harry and Meghan confirmed as an item

Prince Harry released a statement about Meghan Markle, confirming her as his girlfriend . Picture: Twitter @KensingtonPalace

Harry confirmed his romance with Meghan on November 8.

However, the announcement was not as romantic as you may have imagined, as the Prince revealed the news through a press release from Kensington Palace about his worries for his partner.

The statement addressed the harassment Meghan and her family had suffered since romance speculation had started between the couple.

The statement read: “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.”

September 2017: Meghan talks Prince Harry for Vanity Fair

October cover star Meghan Markle may be just the perfect woman for Britain’s iconoclastic royal https://t.co/3XHI3zRLnS pic.twitter.com/lriNBSfHgS — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 5, 2017

Meghan spoke openly about her relationship with Harry in the October issue of Vanity Fair, which she graced the cover of.

She said in the interview: “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

September 2017: Meghan and Harry make their first public appearance together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games together. Picture: PA

Shortly after the interview, Meghan and Harry stepped out together for the first time publicly, attending the Invictus Games together.

The couple looked smitten as they shared jokes and held hands at the event.

November 2017: Meghan and Harry announce engagement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in October 2017. Picture: Getty

Following a meeting with the Queen, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on November 27.

The couple stepped out for a photocall following the announcement as well as a sit down interview with the BBC.

May 2018: Meghan and Harry tie the knot

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Following months of planning and speculation over Meghan’s dress, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Meghan wore a simple and elegant Givenchy dress for the ceremony, which was watched by millions worldwide.

October 2018: Meghan and Harry expecting a baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their baby in Spring 2019. Picture: PA

Only months later, Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their first baby.

The couple revealed the baby will be born in the Spring of 2019.