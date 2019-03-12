Where do Meghan and Harry live? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will move to Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to be moving into their new home at Frogmore Cottage anyway now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving from their current home at Kensington Palace to a residence in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making the move before they welcome their first baby – believed to be due in April 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the move:

Where do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live now? Where are they moving to?

After weeks of speculation, Kensington Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry would be moving to Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage is in the grounds of Frogmore Estate in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in Nottingham Cottage, which is in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Nottingham Cottage is a two-bed apartment the couple lived in before and following their wedding.

Kensington Palace said in the announcement: “Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.

“The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving to Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Getty

Frogmore Cottage has a huge 10 bedrooms, and is surrounded by plenty of gardens for the new baby to explore.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly moving into their new home in March 2019, before their first baby’s due date.

