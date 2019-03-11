Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton join the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service

The royal family attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William were among the attendees at today’s Commonwealth Service.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the first to arrive at Westminster Abbey today for the Commonwealth Day Service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a quick change after visiting Canada House earlier in the day, with Meghan changing into a white dress and coat combination.

The former Suits actress accessorised her Victoria Beckham dress with a white hat.

Kate Middelton and Prince William arrived shortly afterwards, coordinating their ensembles.

Meghan Markle wore white for the occasion. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had visited Canada House earlier in the day. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton opted for a red ensemble. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red coat dress by Catherine Walker with button detail, teamed with a matching fascinator.

Prince William matched his wife with a red tie.

The Queen was the last to arrive for the Commonwealth Day service, joined by the Duke of York.

Her Majesty wore purple for the event, keeping her look coordinated as usual with a purple hat and black accessories.

The Queen was the last to arrive at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles arrived shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Getty

Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, also attended alongside Prince Charles.

Camilla also wore purple, teaming a velvet coat with a matching hat and jewels.

More to follow.