Prince Harry appears to hint that Meghan Markle has not yet gone into labour

Last year, Meghan Markle attended the Anzac Day memorial with Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry is attending today's Anzac Day memorial service at Westminster Abbey, hinting that Meghan Markle has not yet gone into labour.

Earlier this month, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement via royal correspondent, Rebecca English, stating that they have decided to keep Meghan's pregnancy and details of the royal baby's birth private.

Unlike Kate Middleton, who chose to give birth at London's Lindo Wing for the deliveries of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Meghan will stay away from the limelight and celebrate the birth of the couple's first child privately.

Equally, unlike Kate and Will's traditional photocall on the steps of the hospital in Paddington, Meghan and Prince Harry have decided to share official images of their new family around two days after the birth of their first child.

’The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 11, 2019

Now, royal fans are speculating that Meghan has not yet gone into labour, as Prince Harry has made the last-minute decision to attend today's Anzac Day memorial service at Westminster Abbey with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Last year, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the service together. Meghan wore a black outfit during the sombre service, which marks the service and sacrifice of Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women.

The Duchess of Cambridge, @kensingtonroyal, and The Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey for the #ANZACDay service. pic.twitter.com/oPHpg02sd7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 25, 2019

Prince William is currently visiting New Zealand and attended an Anzac Day memorial service yesterday, before visiting those who had been affected by the atrocious Christchurch mosque shooting.