What is the Lindo Wing and will Meghan Markle give birth at St Mary's hospital like Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not revealed where the Duchess will give birth. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first baby’s due date is only around the corner, so where is the Duchess of Sussex going to give birth?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in October 2018 they were expecting their first baby.

The Duchess of Sussex’s due date is believed to be at some point in April 2019, but where will Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law give birth?

Will the former Suits actress give birth at the famous Lindo Wing? Here is everything you need to know:

What is the Lindo Wing?

Kate Middleton has given birth at the Lindo Wing for all three pregnancies. Picture: PA

The Lindo Wing is a maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington.

It was Princess Diana who become the first royal to give birth at the Lindo Wing in 1982.

Instead of giving birth in a palace as other royals had done before her, the Princess of Wales decided she wanted to be in a hospital to welcome Prince William.

Prince Harry was also born at the Lindo Wing in 1984.

Kate Middleton and Prince William followed tradition in 2013, 2015 and 2018 when they welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Like Diana, Kate and Wills took part in the tradition of revealing the royal babies to the world following the birth on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Meghan Markle may give birth in a hospital closer to Windsor. Picture: PA

Will Meghan Markle give birth at the Lindo Wing like Kate Middleton?

While welcoming baby Sussex in the famous wing would be tradition, it has been reported Meghan and Harry may opt against this.

A royal source revealed earlier this year that if Meghan and Harry have moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth of the royal baby, they are unlikely to travel to London for the birth.

Instead, it’s believe the Duchess of Sussex could welcome her first child in a Windsor hospital.

READ MORE: When is Meghan Markle due date and when did she announce her pregnancy?

READ MORE: Inside Meghan Markle's lavish baby shower in New York City