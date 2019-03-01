When is Meghan Markle's baby due and when did she and Prince Harry announce the news?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's due date is only around the corner. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to become parents for the first time this year, but when is the Duchess of Sussex due?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and months later announced they were expecting their first baby together.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained very active with her royal duties into her pregnancy, most recently attending a weekend tour of Morocco with Prince Harry.

But when is Meghan Markle’s due date? When did Meghan and Harry announce their pregnancy?

When is Meghan Markle’s due date?

Meghan Markle is believed to be going on maternity leave soon. Picture: PA

When Meghan and Harry announced their baby news, they revealed the baby was due in Spring 2019.

However, since then, Meghan has given more of an indication as to her due date.

In January 2019, the Duchess told a member of the public during a royal engagement she was six months pregnant.

With this in mind, the royal baby’s due date is believed to be at some point in April.

Meghan and Harry are yet to find out the sex of the baby. Picture: PA

When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce their pregnancy?

Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy on 14 October 2018.

Sharing a picture of the couple, they tweeted: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”