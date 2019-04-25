When is Anzac Day 2019 and how is it marked in Australia and New Zealand?

25 April 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 12:06

The Duke Of Cambridge Prince William Visits New Zealand
The Duke Of Cambridge Prince William Visits New Zealand. Picture: Getty

Anzac Day commemorates Australians and New Zealanders who served and lost their lives in all wars and conflicts.

Prince William, who is currently visiting New Zealand, received a traditional Maori greeting, as he was met by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.

Soon after his arrival, Prince William attended a service for Anzac Day, before he visited survivors of the recent mosque attacks.

Memorial services will be held today in Australia, New Zealand and globally to mark Anzac Day 2019.

What is Anzac Day?

It acknowledges the contribution of servicemen and women in all wars, but was originally devised to honour members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who have served and fallen in World War One.

Anzac Day Commemorated Across Australia
Anzac Day Commemorated Across Australia. Picture: Getty

When is Anzac Day 2019?

Every year, Anzac Day is observed around the world on April 25th.

The date marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign in 1915. The goal of the expedition was to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula and gain access to the Dardanelles - a passage of water between the peninsula and Turkey - which leads to the Black Sea, in order to allow safe passage of the Allied navies.

When they arrived at the peninsula, the Anzacs were met with fierce opposition, and entered a stalemate which lasted for eight long months.

At the end of the expedition, the death toll had reached over 56,000 - 2,721 being New Zealander casualties and 8,709 being Australian fatalities.

How is it marked in Australia and New Zealand?

Memorial services have been held throughout the week in Australia and New Zealand to mark this year's Anzac Day.

In London, an annual service will be taking place at Westminster Abbey. Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the service, but with the imminent arrival of their new baby, it is unlikely they will be at today's service.

