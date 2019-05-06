Thomas Markle and Prince Charles congratulate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their first child

6 May 2019, 16:21 | Updated: 6 May 2019, 16:26

Fans congratulate Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby boy
Fans congratulate Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby boy. Picture: Getty

On 6th May, 2019, it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy.

Less than a year after Meghan and Harry tied the knot in Windsor, it's been announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child, a "healthy" baby boy.

Prince Harry stepped out after the announcement was made on the couple's official Instagram page, sharing details of the birth and praising his wife.

Since, friends, family and fans have flocked to social media to share their congratulations and wish the new parents well.

Here are our favourite reactions so far...

Meghan's mum Doria is "overjoyed"

Prince Harry was positively beaming about the news

Prince Charles and the Duchess of of Cornwall are "so pleased" with the new addition

"We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them."

Thomas Markle speaks out about his daughter's new child

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, told The Sun he hoped the child would serve with "grace, dignity and honour".

He added: "I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well.“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.

“GOD bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and GOD save the Queen.”

Twitter reacts to Meghan giving birth

This Queen Elizabeth parody account was on point

Priyanka Chopra likes the Sussex Royal post

Priyanka Chopra attended the Royal Wedding last May, and has long been a friend of Meghan Markle.

The Bollywood star liked the Instagram post, but has yet to comment on the birth of the Royal Baby.

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May congratulate the couple

Westminster Abbey staff send their regards

