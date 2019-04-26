Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle ‘won’t meet his grandchild’

26 April 2019, 15:28

Meghan Markle is due any day now
Meghan Markle is due any day now. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is this it for Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle?

Since joining the royal family, Meghan Markle’s relationship with her father has been dramatic to say the least.

Thomas Markle’s relationship with his daughter and the rest of the royal family went sour after the retired television lighting director set up paparazzi pictures and gave several interviews to the press about his daughter.

While it was believed the birth of Meghan and Prince Harry’s first baby would mean a reconciliation between the family, new reports suggest otherwise.

A source close to Thomas has told TMZ he is not travelling to London and has not made any plans to.

On the other hand, Meghan’s doting mother, Doria, is reportedly already in the UK.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Thomas Markle, revealed

Thomas Markle reportedly won't meet Meghan Markle's child
Thomas Markle reportedly won't meet Meghan Markle's child. Picture: ITV

Thomas Markle’s reasons for not planning a trip to the UK are because he’s “squarely persona non grata”, the publication claims.

Thomas “has been unable to make inroads reconciling with Meghan because he believes she’s in a ‘cone of silence’”, they said.

The estranged father is said to be hopeful that after the baby is born he will be able to repair his relationship with the Duchess.

TMZ have been told that Thomas “wishes Meghan and Harry the best and hopes for a safe delivery of a healthy baby”.

He is also said to be happy Doria is with their daughter.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn turns down invitation to Trump state dinner

UK & World

Camelot has launched an investigation after suspicions were raised about winners of a £4million scratchcard prize

National Lottery refuse to pay £4million prize over suspicions winners 'bought ticket with stolen card'

Shootout in Sri Lanka as police raid suspected bomb factory

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Chloe has finally revealed the face of her daughter's dad

Chloe Sims reveals the identity of her daughter's father for the first time

Showbiz

Joe Dempsie told Heart that the Game of Thrones WhatsApp group is called 'Mates'

Joe Dempsie reveals there's a Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and it has a really weird name

TV & Movies

Artists Perform For Spanish TVE Show

What was Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death? The Cranberries lead singer tragically died aged 46

Music

Taylor Swift's cats Meredith and Olivia made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video

Taylor Swift's cats made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video - did you spot them?

Celebrities

Snowflake has taken on a whole different meaning...

'Stan' added to the dictionary and 'peak' and 'snowflake' given new meanings in millennial shake-up

Lifestyle

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Lifestyle