Kate Middleton and Prince William react to the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby

7 May 2019, 09:51

Kate Middleton and Prince William have congratulated the royal couple
Kate Middleton and Prince William have congratulated the royal couple. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William have congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on May 6th.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news on their Instagram page, and Harry later stepped out in Windsor to make an official statement.

Now, Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reacted to the birth.

Reposting the announcement from Sussex Royal on Kensington Palace's Instagram page, the couple added the caption: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family."

READ MORE: Thomas Markle speaks out after Meghan Markle gives birth

Meghan Markle gave birth to her son on May 6th
Meghan Markle gave birth to her son on May 6th. Picture: PA

It is currently believed the only people to have met Baby Sussex are the parents and Doria Ragland, who was by her daughter's side when she gave birth.

The announcement of the birth was first made on Monday 6th May, and read: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

READ MORE: Prince Harry praises wife Meghan Markle after she gives birth

They added: "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Prince Harry later stepped out at Windsor to address the press, where the Duke of Sussex praised his wife and revealed all was well with mother and baby.

READ NOW: Where did Meghan Markle give birth?

