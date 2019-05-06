Where did Meghan Markle give birth? Where was the royal baby born?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on May 6th, but where did the Duchess of Sussex give birth?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son in the early hours of Monday 6th May in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement earlier in the day on their Instagram page, revealing that both mother and baby were doing well.

Prince Harry later stepped out in Windsor to confirm the news and talk to the press.

But where did Meghan Markle give birth?

It is believe Meghan gave birth to their son like the Queen, at her home in Frogmore Cottage – however, this is not confirmed.

Meghan chose a very different birth to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who gave birth all three times at the Linda Wing in London.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all made their debuts on the steps of the Lindo Wing after being born.

Meghan, on the other hand, and Prince Harry have decided to take a couple of days to celebrate their newborn privately.

They will however step out as a family in a couple of days when they are ready.

