Where did Meghan Markle give birth? Where was the royal baby born?

6 May 2019, 19:18

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become parents
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become parents. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on May 6th, but where did the Duchess of Sussex give birth?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son in the early hours of Monday 6th May in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement earlier in the day on their Instagram page, revealing that both mother and baby were doing well.

Prince Harry later stepped out in Windsor to confirm the news and talk to the press.

READ MORE: Prince Harry steps out to announce the birth of the royal baby

But where did Meghan Markle give birth?

Prince Harry made a statement in Windsor
Prince Harry made a statement in Windsor. Picture: PA

It is believe Meghan gave birth to their son like the Queen, at her home in Frogmore Cottage – however, this is not confirmed.

Meghan chose a very different birth to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who gave birth all three times at the Linda Wing in London.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all made their debuts on the steps of the Lindo Wing after being born.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement. Picture: PA

Meghan, on the other hand, and Prince Harry have decided to take a couple of days to celebrate their newborn privately.

They will however step out as a family in a couple of days when they are ready.

READ NOW: Thomas Markle speaks out about the birth of the royal baby

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two teenagers in life-threatening condition after stabbings in Islington

UK & World

Silvio Berlusconi leaves hospital and vows to win seat in European Parliament

UK & World

What are Prince George and Prince Louis' full names?

What are Prince George and Prince Louis’ full names? Meghan and Harry to NOT name their son this

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019.

Scarlett Moffatt says new boyfriend Scott is her SOULMATE in ‘soppy’ social media post

Celebrities

One fan tweeted: “HOLD UP, ISN'T ANYONE GONNA COMMENT HOW THE MOTHER OF DRAGONS LIKES HER WINE WITH A CUP OF @Starbucks COFFEE ON THE SIDE?”

Game Of Thrones fans in disbelief as STARBUCKS CUP is spotted in scene

TV & Movies

Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation.

Corrie’s Alan Halsall FINALLY goes public with former co-star Tisha Merry

TV & Movies

Adele shared the heartfelt message on her 31st birthday.

Adele says ‘last year tried me so hard’ in emotional Instagram post that marks 31st birthday

Music

Despite once insisting she’d “always be a Spice Girl”, a source claims the fashion designer has had a change of heart.

Victoria Beckham ‘bans’ family from Spice Girls tour

Celebrities

The pregnant TV star is hoping to be considered for the judging role now Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are out of the picture.

Stacey Solomon says X Factor judging role is ‘ultimate dream job’

Celebrities