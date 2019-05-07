What title will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby have and where does he sit in the line to the throne?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first baby together on 6th May, 2019. But their new son isn't officially a royal yet.

Baby Sussex was born on Monday, 6th May, 2019, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their 6million+ followers, before Prince Harry spoke to the press about the birth of his son. The post has already racked up over 2million likes.

We've yet to get details on the boy's name, but we're expecting news over the next couple of days, along with images of Meghan and Harry's firstborn.

But where does the new tot sit in line to the throne, what will his title be and is he a royal? We reveal all...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby son is not officially a royal...yet. Picture: Getty

What title will Meghan and Harry's baby have?

On the day of the Meghan and Harry's Royal Wedding last May, the Queen bestowed the following titles on her grandchild: Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dunbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

It is likely that the newborn will take on one of his father's lesser-used titles and become the Earl of Dunbarton.

Meghan and Harry are commonly referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While we don't know the baby's name yet, it is likely that Baby Sussex will have the surname of Mountbatten-Windsor.

It doesn't look likely that the new baby boy will be a prince.

Is Baby Sussex a royal?

Traditionally, the His Royal Highness status only applies to the first two generations of the ruling monarch.

Put simply, that means only the Queen's children and most of her grandchildren have HRH status.

So while Baby Sussex is a member of the royal family, he isn't officially a royal yet.

This also means he won't be a prince.

Having said that, Queen Elizabeth changed the rules when it came to Will and Kate's children, so it isn't out of the question that Liz will extend the offer to Meghan and Harry's child.

Prince Harry has been fairly vocal about the baby having a 'normal' upbringing though, so it's also possible the couple will refuse any official titles for their tot.

The line of succession to the British throne. Picture: PA

Where does the new baby sit in line to the throne?

The new royal baby is seventh in line to the throne, so it is unlikely he'll ever be a ruling monarch.

As it currently stands, Prince Charles is next in line, then Prince William, followed by his son Prince George.

After the rules changed when Prince Louis was born, Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne, followed by her younger brother.

Prince Harry sits sixth in the line of succession, followed by his son.

The Duke of York, Princess Beatrice then Princess Eugenie follow.