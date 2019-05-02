Celebrating Princess Charlotte's 4th birthday with her most iconic moments

2 May 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 06:01

Princess Charlotte turns 4 years old today
Princess Charlotte turns 4 years old today. Picture: Getty

Let's face it - Princess Charlotte is a whole mood.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was born on this day (2nd May) exactly 4 years ago.

She entered the world at 8.34am, weighing 8lb 3oz, and, quite frankly, we can't remember what our lives were like before the little princess arrived on the scene.

In celebration of her 4th birthday, we take a look at her most iconic moments...

1) Waving at the paps when Louis was born

Just over a year ago, Prince Louis was born. But before we caught a glimpse of the new prince, dad William collected the kids and brought them to the Lindo Wing to meet their new sibling.

Never one to shy away from the limelight, Princess Charlotte took the opportunity to say hello to the crowds gathered in Paddington.

2) This is how you princess

Crowds may have been gathered in Windsor for the nuptials of Meghan and Harry, but this little lady stole the show.

Princess Charlotte arrived in style to Meghan and Harry's wedding last May
Princess Charlotte arrived in style to Meghan and Harry's wedding last May. Picture: Getty
Princess Charlotte is literally all of us
Princess Charlotte is literally all of us. Picture: Getty

3) When she channelled Blair Waldorf on her first day of school

In January last year, Princess Charlotte donned a stylish red coat, teamed with a matching hair ribbon and pink knitted scarf.

Issa look.

Princess Charlotte on her first day of school
Princess Charlotte on her first day of school. Picture: Shutterstock

4) The time she was just like any other kid

Mum Kate took Charlotte and George out to the polo last summer, letting the young royals run around and eat ice cream in the sunshine.

Kate was seen running down a hill in wedges and a chic summer dress from Zara, while George and Charlotte ran riot with their friends.

Princess Charlotte did actual roly poly at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy
Princess Charlotte did actual roly poly at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. Picture: Getty

Happy birthday to the legend that is Princess Charlotte!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wondering how to get to Sesame Street? Look no further

Showbiz

UK must cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050

UK & World

Overly affectionate pet owners increase risk from drug-resistant bugs

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly's simple but chic is from a favourite high street store

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's belted playsuit and trainers

Celebrities

The brand new Tarte foundcealer will transform the cosmetics industry

Tarte has launched the 'Foundcealer' - a foundation and concealer hybrid

Lifestyle

The vamped up marble kitchen was done on a tiny budget

Woman revamps her entire kitchen for only £45 using B&Q stickers

Lifestyle

Eric Pollard

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric Pollard to die and leave the soap after 32 years?

TV & Movies

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch This Morning

Pregnant Mrs Hinch still in hospital a week after being admitted with mystery health scare

Celebrities