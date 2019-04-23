Prince Louis looks adorable in first birthday photos taken by mum Kate

Prince Louis flashes a cheeky grin in new photos released by Kensington Palace. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Emma Gritt

The youngest Cambridge shows off the start of a toothy grin in gorgeous photos taken by Kate Middleton at the family's Norfolk home.

Prince Louis beams with delight in new photos released to mark his first birthday.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns 1 today, and to mark the occasion, Kensington Palace released three candid shots of the tot enjoying the spring sunshine at the family's Norfolk home.

The photos are the first photos of Louis - who bears a striking resemblance to his mum - since his christening last year.

The rosy-cheeked tot's corgi-loving great gran would approve of this dog jumper. Picture: Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace shared the photos on Twitter, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow.

"The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk."

In another shot Louis looks cute in a red jumper. Picture: Kensington Palace

It is believed that the family will be celebrating privately at home.

This time next year Louis, and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a new cousin to play with.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to welcome their first child any day now.

However, their baby won't be paraded on the steps of the Lindo Wing like other royal babies.

The couple confirmed they are keeping the birth private, and will release information on the new arrival a few days after they have had a chance to get to know him/her.