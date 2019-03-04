Kate Middleton reveals daughter Princess Charlotte’s sweet nickname

Princess Charlotte's nickname has been revealed. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family have the cutest nickname for Princess Charlotte.

While the most famous family in the world, the royals make an effort to keep their family life as private as possible.

This is why we're overcome with excitement every time we’re let into a secret from the Kate Middleton and Prince William household or the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry family.

This includes nicknames for members of the royal family, which we just love to hear.

And now, it appears we know what Princess Charlotte goes by around the Cambridge residence.

Princess Charlotte is also known as Lottie to her family. Picture: PA

During a walkabout in Northern Ireland this month, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to a member of the public, letting slip her sweet name for her second child.

Blogger Laura-Ann explained that when interacting with Kate, the Duchess as her how old her son was.

When Laura replied that her son was four, Kate reportedly said: “Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie!”

Kate Middleton has also been heard calling Charlotte "poppet". Picture: PA

Of course, Lottie is a common nickname for Charlottes everywhere, but we love that even a Princess has her own.

Lottie is not the only name we’ve heard Charlotte called before.

Kate has previously been reported calling her child “poppet”, a common term used by mums for their little ones.

