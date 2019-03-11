The one toy Kate Middleton and Prince William do not allow Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis to play with

Kate Middleton and Prince William do not let their children play with this toy. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be parents to three heirs to the throne, but they’ve still got rules.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children together; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are royalty, they are still children with rules laid down by their parents.

Kate and Will’s big rule? No gadgets.

According to US Weekly, a source told them: “They’re very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children.”

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believes in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination.”

Kate Middleton encourages her children to play outside. Picture: Getty

They added: “They’re very much a normal family.”

This means no mobile phones, tablets or iPads for the little ones.

Kate has always been very open about how she encourages her children to play outside as much as possible.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not allowed to play on gadgets. Picture: Getty

During a visit to the Forest school in Paddington, London in October 2018, the Duchess told children how she would go on spider hunts with her older children for hours.

Kate wrote in an open letter to the Children’s Hospice Week in 2018: “Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."