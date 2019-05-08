Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan and Harry have called their baby Archie. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the name of their first baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have named their baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the little boy in the early hours of Monday 6th May in Windsor.

The couple revealed the baby's name as Archie only a few hours after they stepped out together for the first time as a family.

The royal couple also released a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip meeting the baby for the first time.

The Queen, Prince Philip and Doria Ragland look lovingly at the newborn. Picture: Chris Allerton - copyright SussexRoyal

Archie is an unexpected name. Picture: PA

Meghan's mother Doria was also in the picture, and is believed to have been by Meghan's side when she gave birth.

Stepping out at Windsor for the first time with the newborn earlier in the day, Meghan said: "It's magic. It's pretty amazing.

"I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

Before Meghan and Harry welcomed the little boy, people predicted names including Arthur, James, Alexander and Albert.

