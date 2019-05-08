Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

8 May 2019, 16:45 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 17:31

Meghan and Harry have called their baby Archie
Meghan and Harry have called their baby Archie. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the name of their first baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have named their baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the little boy in the early hours of Monday 6th May in Windsor.

The couple revealed the baby's name as Archie only a few hours after they stepped out together for the first time as a family.

The royal couple also released a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip meeting the baby for the first time.

READ MORE: All the details from Meghan Markle's royal baby photocall outfit

The Queen, Prince Philip and Doria Ragland look lovingly at the newborn
The Queen, Prince Philip and Doria Ragland look lovingly at the newborn. Picture: Chris Allerton - copyright SussexRoyal
Archie is an unexpected name
Archie is an unexpected name. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Outtakes from royal baby photocall show intimate moments between Meghan and Harry

Meghan's mother Doria was also in the picture, and is believed to have been by Meghan's side when she gave birth.

Stepping out at Windsor for the first time with the newborn earlier in the day, Meghan said: "It's magic. It's pretty amazing.

"I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

Before Meghan and Harry welcomed the little boy, people predicted names including Arthur, James, Alexander and Albert.

READ NOW: The REAL meaning behind the royal baby's name

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stagecoach takes legal action over franchise bid ban

UK & World

It's going to be a wet week for Brits

UK weather: Britain to be drenched in rain for the next week!

Weather

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are among the Queen's grandchildren

How many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

TV & Movies

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

TV & Movies

The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up

Showbiz

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle

Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies

New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise

TV & Movies