Outtakes from royal baby photocall show intimate moments between Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a special moment following the photocall. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could not stop smiling as they introduced their son to the world.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out together today with their newborn baby son for an official photocall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for the cameras at Windsor Castle, showing off the adorable baby to the world.

The couple spoke to the press for a short amount of time before heading back inside to enjoy the early days of parenthood.

While the official pictures of the new family have gone viral, the cameras also caught some off-guard moments between Meghan and Harry which will melt hearts.

Meghan Markle looked adoringly at her son. Picture: PA

Meghan and Harry looked happier than ever. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle checked on the little one as the photocall took place. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Everything Meghan Markle was wearing at the royal baby photocall

In some outtake images, Meghan and Harry can be seen laughing together as they look adoringly at the little one.

The Duchess can also be seen checking her new son in between pictures.

One of the most intimate images from the day was taken when the couple were walking back into the castle.

Meghan and Harry were natural with their newborn. Picture: PA

READ MORE: What will the royal baby be named?

Meghan can be seen placing a loving arm on her husband’s shoulders as they both look into the baby’s eyes.

One person commented on the image: “This picture is beautiful.. no photo shopping or forced affection here.”

Another added: “My favourite [photo] from this morning.”

Speaking to the press at Windsor, Meghan said: “It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm."

When asked who he takes after, the couple replied: "We’re still trying to work that out."

Harry added: "Everyone says baby’s change after two weeks - monitoring the process - changing every day."