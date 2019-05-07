Royal baby name: Has the royal baby been named? Latest odds revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to announce the name of their son. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to reveal the name of their son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy earlier this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now enjoying a couple of days privately as a family before they make their debut as a family at some point this week.

But does the royal baby have a name already? When will we find out and what are the latest odds?

On Monday, Prince Harry revealed himself and Meghan Markle have still not settled on a name for their little boy.

Prince Harry was beaming when he announced the birth of his son. Picture: PA

Harry said, “[We are] still thinking about names, the baby is a little overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it, but that’s the next bit.”

When we will find out the baby’s name has still not been confirmed, however, the couple may share the news when they set out together as a family later this week.

At the moment, the names with the highest odds include Alexander, Spencer, James, Arthur. Albert and Philip.

Alexander is currently the most likely, with odds of 7/2.

Spencer and James have odds of 4/1 while Arthur has 5/1.

Albert has odds of 6/1 according to Paddy Power, while Philip is 9/1.