What does the name Archie mean and who is Meghan and Harry's boy named after?

8 May 2019, 17:15 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 17:44

The happy couple have named their son Archie
The happy couple have named their son Archie. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, we take a look at the meaning behind the moniker.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially named their first born son as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

They revealed the adorable name at 4:40pm on their Instagram, four hours after they posed for pictures at Windsor Castle.

So what is the meaning behind Baby Sussex's moniker? We reveal all...

Baby Archie arrived earlier this week
Baby Archie arrived earlier this week. Picture: PA

What is the meaning behind the name Archie?

Archie is usually short for Archibald, and is of German origin meaning "truly brave".

Meghan and Harry, however, have chosen Archie over the longer form.

It's possible that the Royal Family's German roots have had an influence on Meghan and Harry's choice.

It's also quite an interesting choice from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is rumoured to hold the nickname Archie.

The cheeky five-year-old was out on a walk with his maternal grandmother, Carole Middleton when he told a stunned dog walker that his name was Archie.

Read more: All we know about the royal baby Archie so far

Prince Philip, The Queen and Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland meet Archie
Prince Philip, The Queen and Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland meet Archie. Picture: Twitter/ @royalfamily

What is the meaning behind Harrison?

Harrison has a rather straightforward meaning, it's an English name that literally means 'son of Harry'.

There's no need to explain this one, is there!

How popular is his name?

According to babycenter.com, Archie is the 737th most popular name of 2019, but we have a feeling that's all about to change.

In 2018, it was the 621st most popular.

Harrison comes in at the 141st most popular male name of 2019.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stagecoach takes legal action over franchise bid ban

UK & World

It's going to be a wet week for Brits

UK weather: Britain to be drenched in rain for the next week!

Weather

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are among the Queen's grandchildren

How many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

TV & Movies

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

TV & Movies

The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up

Showbiz

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle

Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies

New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise

TV & Movies