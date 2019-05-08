What does the name Archie mean and who is Meghan and Harry's boy named after?

The happy couple have named their son Archie. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, we take a look at the meaning behind the moniker.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially named their first born son as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

They revealed the adorable name at 4:40pm on their Instagram, four hours after they posed for pictures at Windsor Castle.

So what is the meaning behind Baby Sussex's moniker? We reveal all...

Baby Archie arrived earlier this week. Picture: PA

What is the meaning behind the name Archie?

Archie is usually short for Archibald, and is of German origin meaning "truly brave".

Meghan and Harry, however, have chosen Archie over the longer form.

It's possible that the Royal Family's German roots have had an influence on Meghan and Harry's choice.

It's also quite an interesting choice from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is rumoured to hold the nickname Archie.

The cheeky five-year-old was out on a walk with his maternal grandmother, Carole Middleton when he told a stunned dog walker that his name was Archie.

Prince Philip, The Queen and Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland meet Archie. Picture: Twitter/ @royalfamily

What is the meaning behind Harrison?

Harrison has a rather straightforward meaning, it's an English name that literally means 'son of Harry'.

There's no need to explain this one, is there!

How popular is his name?

According to babycenter.com, Archie is the 737th most popular name of 2019, but we have a feeling that's all about to change.

In 2018, it was the 621st most popular.

Harrison comes in at the 141st most popular male name of 2019.