Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie

Vicky Pattison has revealed she feels like a 'fraud'. Picture: PA

By Naomi Bartram

Vicky Pattison has shared a make-up free selfie explaining she has lost her confidence.

Vicky Pattison has opened up about struggling with body confidence in an honest new Instagram post.

The former Geordie Shore star is usually known for her summer bikini photos and positive social media messages, but now she’s revealed that in truth, she feels 'sad and lonely'.

Sharing a makeup free selfie which sees her with her hair tied in a bun, the 31-year-old began: “I don’t even know how to start this post. But I think honesty is probably the best place. So here goes, I feel sad.”

Revealing she feels like a ‘fraud’, Vicky continued: “I bet I know what you’re thinking: why are you putting this on Instagram and not telling your friends?! Or your family?! Or someone who can help?!

“The answer is not straight forward so bare with me. This week no less than 5 lovely women have approached me in various places & thanked me for being myself on social media- thanked me for being real & an ‘inspiration.’

“Well I looked through my feed & I didn’t feel very inspirational at all.”

READ MORE: Vicky Pattison says ‘this is me’ as she posts 'honest' selfie on social media

Opening up about her social media photos, the former Queen of the Jungle - who split with her former fiancé John Noble in November last year - explained that she is totally different from the person she portrays online.

“Glossy, filtered pics, glamorous locations, bikini shots, ads & an overall aesthetic of a perfect life stare back at me & there are no signs of the girl in this picture,” she said.

“I’m trying not to beat myself up and rationalise that everyone wants to put their best foot forward & show how fab their life is on social media, but the fact is it’s not good enough.”

Vicky then went on to reach out to her followers, saying she wants to “project positivity, love, kindness & most of all honesty.”

“We are punishing ourselves because we aren’t these people & they aren’t even these f***ing people? It’s all for the ‘gram!," she said.

“So baring that in mind- this is me: I have a chest infection that I haven’t been able to shake and it’s making me cranky, I’m lonely, I’ve gained weight recently & it’s getting me down no matter how much I pretend I’m ok with it.”

Explaining why she’s struggling ahead of attending the annual TV BAFTAs at the weekend, Vicky said: “I’m going to the baftas for the first time on Sunday & I’m so nervous that I won’t fit in or look as good as everyone else I’m losing sleep over it, & I went and had this facial to boost my confidence and now my face is sore & red, I’m overwhelmed in the world I’m in.”

READ MORE: Vicky Pattison: 'Did my fiance cheat on me as I didn't give him a baby?'

After revealing that she suffers from a sleep-eating disorder and had ate Doritos in her sleep, the reality star finally added: “My point is, maybe if we’re more honest, we all won’t feel so alone. THANKYOU for listening and I hope you’re a little less hard on yourselves today for it.”

Following Vicky’s followers rushed to support her, as one said: “I love you and you’re doing absolutely great, just as you are ♥️🙏🏽”

“You are an inspiration! You dealt with all you did so publicly and like such a strong lady. I wish I had half the confidence you do xx ❤️,” commented another.

Her celeb pals also joined in, as Love Island’s Olivia Buckland wrote: “Love you so much. ❤️”

While Myleene Klass said: "I'm messging you now"