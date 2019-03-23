Vicky Pattison says ‘this is me’ as she posts 'honest' selfie on social media

London Celebrity Sightings - February 04, 2019. Picture: Getty

The Geordie Shore star calls for more ‘reality’ on Instagram and hits back at cruel troll who says she looks ‘haggard’

Vicky Pattison has called for more honesty on social media after revealing she was ‘disappointed’ by the lack of ‘reality’ on her own Instagram feed.

The TV star, who was recently slammed for 'blocking' her sister in her wedding photos, has vowed to post less pictures of herself looking ‘glossy’ in a bid to show fans who she really is.

Sharing a snap of herself without any make-up or hair extensions, the 31-year-old admitted that when she’s not working she is ‘spotty and pale and usually pulling a silly face’.

Vicky wrote: "I was scrolling through my Instagram earlier (vapid I know) and I was disappointed with what I saw.

"It was awash with glossy images, campaign pictures and ads. Just my made up face and perfectly styled hair staring back at me.

"Don’t get me wrong - I like to post pictures like that, every now and then it’s lovely to see how nice you can look when you’ve made a real effort (or in my case a whole team of people have made an effort) with your appearance.

"And makeup, hair extensions, tan and nails are a big part of who I am- but they aren’t my reality - not most of the time anyway.

"Unless I’m filming, shooting or at an event I wear gym gear, I will not wear a scrap of make up, my hair will be up in a little bun and I am more often than not a bit spotty and pale and usually pulling a silly face.

"This is me.. it seems as though I haven’t been honest with Instagram and you all recently and for that I apologise- it’s easy to get bogged down trying to compete with the unrealistic images of perfection that saturate social media- but it’s not real... this however is...

"I hope you accept this offering of my big moon face by way of an apology- I always strive to be honest on here and it seems I have let it slip. But I promise it won’t happen again.

"I’ve missed my moon face- I like it just as much as the one with all the makeup on- maybe a bit more actually as I can rub my eyes on this one. Have a wonderful weekend everyone... And be kind and honest to each other and yourselves, on social media and in real life."

It seems the decision to post the candid snap came after a cruel troll told the Geordie Shore star that she looked 'haggard'.

Vicky, who called off her wedding after ex-fiancé John Noble was caught getting close to another woman, addressed the troll directly, reminding them that words can have hurtful consequences.

She wrote: "People can be fighting personal battles that we know nothing about, people struggle, people hurt and too much this all happens in silence.

"You have no idea about the ramifications of your actions. Now, I won't be thinking about this again today. Or crying. Or allowing you to affect my self worth - but one day, you might say it to someone who it will hurt."