Vicky Pattison slammed by fans for 'blocking' sister in her wedding pictures

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has been slammed on social media for a photograph taken at her sister's wedding, where she was maid of honour.

In the picture, Vicky appears to be 'blocking' her sister Laura out of shot by standing in front of her.

She captioned the shot: "My ladies for life... I’m just so lucky to know you both @laurajadamson and @sk_nowles!! Congratulations my darlin Laura- no one deserves this more than you".

Some people have taken to the comment section to slam the star for seemingly trying to steal her sister's thunder on her big day.

One person wrote: "It's not about being a hater at all, it's just odd your blocking the view of the beautiful bride!!... I wondered the same so don’t worry. And not in a mean spirited way either. Just made me chuckle...

"It’s only because it blocks her pretty dress and I love a wedding dress! I thought the reaction comment was pretty strong, but I guess I am not in her position...

"Unfortunately, if you post a lot of pics of yourself posing and pouting in a swimsuit, then people may assume that you want the focus on you so this photo would then seem a bit off?...

"Usually people don’t stand in front of a bride and take up the photo, it’s seen as wrong isn’t it? purely because the focus is totally on the bride. Never mind, everyone does look very nice and I hope she had a really lovely day...

"If she did feel weird about the way she looked and wanted to hide a bit, please tell her she looked absolutely beautiful. i totally agree with you. I was thinking exactly the same thing. It is not criticising...

"I just wanted to see the beautiful dress. When posting this pic maybe the caption should say my sister asked me to stand there. She has no reason to hide. She's beautiful... Why are you standing in front of bride?? Manners Vic, manners its not all about you!'

But Vicky furiously hit back at the troll, writing: "That’s where my sister asked me to stand. Now, what exactly did you gain from that bitchy comment?!...

"Or were you hoping I’d say that I’m that attention hungry and desperate I couldn’t imagine the thought of my baby sister, the most important person in my life, having the focus on her for one day?! Just get a life...

"people like you are the precise reason I don’t post pictures of my friends and more importantly family on my instagram more regularly- as you make something that should be wonderful and happy quite dark and negative."

And many fans were quick to jump to Vicky's defence, with one writing: "If you stood behind her @vickypattison you’d prob be doing that for attention too! #youcantwin.

Another added: "Are you stupid?! HER SISTER ASKED HER TO STAND THERE!"

