Christine McGuinness is the 'proudest mummy' as her three autistic kids go on a plane for the first time

Paddy and Christine McGuinness took their three kids on a plane for the first time. Picture: Instagram

Christine and Paddy took their kids on an aeroplane for the first time

Christine McGuinness has said she's the 'proudest mummy in the world' after her three kids, who have autism, managed to get on a plane for the first time.

She and husband Paddy McGuinness are parents to twins Leo and Penelope, six, and daughter Felicity, two, and the family all jetted off on a plane together after planning it for six years.

Read more: AJ Pritchard defends his mum after she's blasted by Love Island viewers

Christine shared adorable photos of her kids in the airport and boarding the flight - and captioned the adorable snaps: “We done it. our first flight all together as a family and it went so well. We are immensely proud of Leo, Penelope and Felicity.

"Despite all of the extra obstacles our children have to deal with, they stepped well out of their comfort zone and they done it so well.

"This has been 6 years in the making, planning and dreaming for a family holiday.

"We started with a weekend in Southampton (we didn’t want to risk going abroad for the first time flying incase it went awful, we knew we could get a train home) but they done amazing, I don’t think it will be long until we have our first holiday abroad!

Read more: Prince Harry reveals family plans to have a 'maximum of two children' with Meghan Markle in candid Vogue interview

"This maybe be a ‘normal’ thing to do for most families but for ‘autism’ families like ours this is a huge achievement!"Thank you @manairportuk @sou_airport @flybe for assisting and understanding our children’s additional needs we really are so grateful. #theproudestmummyintheworld #PeppaPigWorld #exhaustedMummy #proud #autism #autismawarness."

She also followed it up with another post of the kids walking onto the plane, writing: “This was it, the moment we waited 6 years for, boarding the airplane for the very first time!

Read more: The baby names most likely to earn you child a KNIGHTHOOD revealed - including David and Susan

"I wasn’t sure if my heart was going to stop with fear or burst with pride!

"There was some hesitation getting on but once they were in their seats they actually really enjoyed it!

"I think our problem now is deciding where to go next?”