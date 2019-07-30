Prince Harry reveals family plans to have a 'maximum of two children' with Meghan Markle in candid Vogue interview

Prince Harry sais him and Meghan will have only one other child. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has revealed his and Meghan Markle’s family plans as he talks to conservationist Jane Goodall in Vogue’s September issue.

Meghan Markle revealed earlier this week she guest-edited the September issue of Vogue, which has been named ‘Force for Change’.

Prince Harry also makes an appearance in the issue, which is out August 2nd, in a candid interview with conservationist Jane Goodall.

In highlights publish by The Telegraph, Harry and Jane spoke about unconscious racism and climate change, as well as his family plans with the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking about the severity of the world’s current state and climate change, the Duke of Sussex said: “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, guest edited the September issue of Vogue. Picture: Press Association

“We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

To this, Jane replied: “Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby.”

Harry laughed as he replied “I know,” before continuing to say: “It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.

“I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

Prince Harry's interview was with Dr Jane Goodall. Picture: Getty

When Dr Goodall replied with “Not too many!”, Prince Harry told her: “Two, maximum!”

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already have one child, baby Archie Harrison, who was born in May this year.