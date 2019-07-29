Meghan Markle makes royal history as she guest edits Vogue’s September issue

The Duchess of Sussex as become the first person ever to guest edit the September issue of Vogue. Picture: Press Association

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex has announced her work with British Vogue on their September issue, starring 15 women who represent ‘Forces For Change’.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has made royal history by becoming the first person to guest edit Vogue’s September issue.

The announcement was made on 28th July, along with the reveal of the issue's cover, and a single image of Prince Harry’s wife working on the issue.

The Duchess has been working with Vogue for the past seven months on the issue, alongside the Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful.

The issue is named “Forced For Change”, and has been created to “highlight the power of the collective”.

The September issue of Vogue has been called "Forces For Change". Picture: Press Association

The cover stars 15 women, chosen by Meghan, who she believes are raising to bar for quality, kindness, justice and open mindedness.

The women include Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Gemma Chan and Yara Shahidi.

The 16th space on the cover will be printed as a mirror, which will show you – the reader – as part of the collective.

The issue, which will be on sale from August 2nd, will include an interview between Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama, as well as an interview between Prince Harry and Dr Jane Goodall.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have turned down the opportunity to appear on the cover of the famous issue. Picture: Press Association

Speaking about the journey, Meghan Markle said: “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring.

“To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created.

“A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.”

Meghan herself only appears in one picture in the issue.

Meghan has been working on the issue for seven months. Picture: Getty

The candid black and white image shows the Duchess of Sussex working around a rail of clothes.

The Duchess turned down the opportunity to be on the cover of the issue, as she said it “would be boastful”.

Vogue’s September issue will be on sale from 2nd August.