Royal fans have some questions after they spot the Queen’s pictures of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

25 July 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 11:28

Royal fans spot something odd about the Queen's placement of family photos
Royal fans spot something odd about the Queen's placement of family photos. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Pictures from inside Buckingham Palace always manage to reveal something interesting about the Queen and her royal life, and this week has been no different.

Boris Johnson met with the Queen this week after he becoming the Prime Minister.

The press were there to snap a shot of the Monarch and Boris meeting in Buckingham Palace.

As well as spotting a very high-tech fan to help her keep cool, royal fans also spotted something about the arrangement of the Queen’s family pictures.

On a side table behind the main image, sits three framed pictures of the Queen’s family.

The Queen met with Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace
The Queen met with Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA

One is of Prince William and Prince Harry in their military uniforms, one of Kate and William on their engagement day, and one of Meghan and Harry.

What some royal fans took issue with is the placement of the images, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sits in front of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s.

While people jump to what this could mean, the truth of it is that the Queen probably has nothing to do with where her pictures are placed.

The picture of Meghan and Harry is a very unique image though, as it is an unseen shot from their engagement day.

The pictures are organised with Meghan and Harry taking centre stage
The pictures are organised with Meghan and Harry taking centre stage. Picture: PA

While Meghan and Harry stepped outside of Kensington Palace for their official photocall on the day of their engagement announcement, this image appears to be a private one from inside the Palace.

The picture was first seen back in May 2018 in the Queen's living room in Buckingham Palace as she was pictured greeting the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner.

