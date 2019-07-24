Here's why Meghan Markle doesn't have to bow to Prince George but Archie will

By Mared Parry

The Duchess of Sussex doesn't have to bow to her nephew, Prince George, but Archie, his first cousin will have to - here's why.

Meghan Markle now holds the title of HRH The Duchess of Sussex, and that gives her a few perks.

One of which is that the 37-year-old doesn't have to bow to her six-year-old nephew, Prince George while many others do, including hers and Prince Harry's son, Archie.

The Duchess and her son's rules are very different. Picture: PA

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son is third in line to the throne, after his grandfather, Prince Charles and his dad.

This means that many of his relatives as well as any others should bow when they're greeting the young royal.

But a royal butler has revealed that his first cousin, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to bow, when many other close relatives don't.

Prince George is third in line to the throne after Prince Charles and Prince William. Picture: PA

In an interview with The Express, the insider revealed that the reason is actually rather simple, as Archie does not hold a royal title.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor doesn't have a royal title, despite most royals having one, as his parents opted to not give him the same title as his cousins.

They wanted to raise Archie as a private citizen so that he won't have as many of the responsibilities or royal obligations as some of his HRH relatives.

The source said: "If The Queen allows them to be styled as HRH then they will not need to bow to their royal cousins.

"However, if The Queen doesn't, then they will be expected to bow or cutsy to Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte."

Former Suits actress Meghan is of course a HRH, and was also described as a "Princess of the United Kingdom" on Archie's birth certificate.

However, she is not in the line of succession to the throne while Archie is seventh, just after Prince Harry.