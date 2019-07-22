Prince George is the spitting image of his dad Prince William in new birthday photos

22 July 2019, 12:01

Prince George is looking more and more like his father everyday
Prince George is looking more and more like his father everyday. Picture: Getty/Kensington Palace
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Royal fans are astounded at Prince George's resemblance to his father.

To celebrate his sixth birthday, Kate Middleton and Prince William released a series of new pictures of Prince George.

Taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, the future King was all smiles as he wore an England Football shirt in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

In another shot, taken only days ago on the family's summer holiday, the cute Prince showed off his mischievous grin.

While people reacted to how grown up the little boy looks, others were left astounded by the resemblance Prince George shows to Prince William.

READ MORE: Prince William reveals he would "fully support" his children if they came out as gay or lesbian

The new pictures of Prince George show him laughing while wearing an England Football shirt
The new pictures of Prince George show him laughing while wearing an England Football shirt. Picture: Kensington Palace
Prince George looks just like his father at his age
Prince George looks just like his father at his age. Picture: Getty

Side-by-side, the pair share the same cheeky smile, while his eyes mimic Kate's more.

Fans commented on the resemblance, writing: "He is so like his dad. Happy birthday Prince George."

Another shared: "Gosh he’s looking like his dad when William was that age. Happy birthday Prince George."

Others think that the Prince also holds some of Princess Diana's looks, with one commenting he has the same "coy look" as the late Princess Of Wales in one of the shots.

The pair share the same cheeky smile
The pair share the same cheeky smile. Picture: Kensington Palace

George's sister on the other hand is always compared to the Queen when she was her age.

In pictures of Queen Elizabeth as a toddler, the pair are almost twins.

So far, Prince Louis shares both his mum and dad's genes, but we'll soon see who he grows into most.

