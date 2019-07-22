Kensington Palace release new photos of Prince George to celebrate his 6th birthday

22 July 2019, 07:52 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 07:56

Prince George looks adorable in the new pictures
Prince George looks adorable in the new pictures. Picture: Kensington Palace
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince George is the spitting image of his dad, Prince William, in new pictures taken by The Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George turns six on 22nd July, and to celebrate the royal family have released new pictures of the little Prince.

Kensington Palace shared the adorable images – taken by Kate Middleton – on their Twitter page, captioning them: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday."

Two of the pictures were taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace, and show Prince George with a huge grin on his face, wearing an England football shirt.

The third picture, also taken by the Duchess, was only taken days ago on the family's summer holiday.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle joins Kate Middleton at the polo with the rest of the royal family

Prince George sported an England football top in the pictures
Prince George sported an England football top in the pictures. Picture: Kensington Palace
The little Prince is turning six this week
The little Prince is turning six this week. Picture: Kensington Palace

Royal fans were quick to point out that the Prince has become the spitting image of his father.

One fans commented on the post: "Wow, he looks exactly like his dad! Happy 6th Birthday, Prince George!"

Another added: "Handsome boy. Looks like his Daddy."

Prince George was born in 2013 at the Lindo Wing in London, and was introduced to the world on the steps of the famous hospital, in classic royal tradition.

Kate Middleton took the pictures of George
Kate Middleton took the pictures of George. Picture: Kensington Palace

Since then, the royal family have treated fans to new pictures of the future King to celebrate each year of his life.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also do the same for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

