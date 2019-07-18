Meghan Markle is using this clever hair hack to avoid post-pregnancy damage

Meghan Markle is using this clever hair hack to avoid post-pregnancy damage. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle has been favouring one hairstyle since giving birth to baby Archie, and experts think it's all to stop post-pregnancy hair damage.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, baby Archie Harrison.

The Duchess of Sussex is technically still on maternity leave, but has been out and about for special occasions since giving birth to the royal baby.

At many of these occassions, the former Suits actress have opted to wear her hair up in a tight pony tail or bun.

Attending Wimbledon last week with Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, the Duchess put her hair into a tight ponytail.

Meghan Markle has recently been favouring a tight and tidy up-do. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle wore her hair up for her trip to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

More recently for the Lion King premiere, Meghan wore her hair up in a tidy bun.

While this could just be a style choice, celebrity hair stylist James Johnson thinks it could be to stop the Duchess suffering from post-pregnancy damage.

He told FEMAIL: “When you're pregnant your hair cycle stops so you don't shed any hair, so when you give birth, all the hair you should have lost in the nine months falls out over a quick period.

“Meghan may have opted for a scraped back bun to prevent her hair from further damage. It's also a quick hairstyle and perfect for hot weather."

Meghan Markle wore her hair up for Trooping The Colour, her first public event after welcoming baby Archie. Picture: Getty

He added: “If her hair was damaged during pregnancy, putting her hair up will prevent it from further damage.”

Another reason Prince Harry's wife could be choosing to wear her hair up in a tidy bun or ponytail could be due to the criticism the Duchess has previously received for her famous "messy bun".