This is what Beyoncé whispered into Meghan Markle’s ear at The Lion King premiere

16 July 2019, 12:36

Beyoncé and Meghan Markle greeted each other like old friends at The Lion King premiere
Beyoncé and Meghan Markle greeted each other like old friends at The Lion King premiere. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A lip reading professional has revealed exactly what Beyoncé said when she met the Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a very glamorous date night in London as they attended the premiere for The Lion King.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on the yellow carpet at Leicester Square, joining Hollywood stars Seth Rogan, Pharrell Williams, Elton John, and – of course – Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Meghan and Harry met with the stars of the new Lion King film, but it was Beyoncé who Meghan looked the happiest to see, greeting the star with a huge hug.

When the pair first hugged, Beyoncé could be seen whispering something into the Duchess’ ear, which has been speculated among fans.

READ MORE: Beyoncé and Jay Z offer Meghan and Harry parenting advice at The Lion King premiere

Meghan Markle met with Beyoncé and Jay Z at the premiere
Meghan Markle met with Beyoncé and Jay Z at the premiere. Picture: PA
Beyoncé whispered in Meghan&squot;s ear "my princess" as the hugged
Beyoncé whispered in Meghan's ear "my princess" as the hugged. Picture: PA

However, a lip reading expert has since revealed that Beyoncé said “my princess” to Meghan as they greeted.

Of course, Meghan is not a Princess, but is often referred to as a Princessby many – including Beyoncé, it appears.

During their encounter with their husbands Prince Harry and Jay Z, the foursome discussed their children, as the Crazy In Love hitmaker told Meghan: “We love you guys.”

Jay Z even offered some time for Prince Harry, telling him to always make time for himself.

Meghan Markle wore a simple black gown for the event
Meghan Markle wore a simple black gown for the event. Picture: PA

Fans were excited to see the two famous women meet ever since Beyoncé and Jay Z paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex during their Brit Awards acceptance speech.

In a video thanking fans for the award, Beyonce and Jay Z stood in front of an oil painting of the Duchess.

In an Instagram post, the pair explained the statement, writing: "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

