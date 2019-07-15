Meghan Markle and Beyoncé swap parenting tips as they meet for FIRST TIME at Lion King Premiere

Meghan met American singer Beyoncé for the first time at The Lion King's premiere in Leicester Square. Picture: Getty

The US superstar tells the Duchess of Sussex baby son Archie is "beautiful" as their first ever conversation is caught on camera

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé met for the first time last night at the European premiere of The Lion King, with fans claiming the two had a sweet heart-to-heart about parenting.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Queen of Pop sent social media into meltdown when they embraced at the movie event's meet and greet, and allegedly had a conversation about their young children.

The Disney singer, who voices both Simba and Nala in the upcoming film, welcomed Meghan and Prince Harry with open arms as she and her husband Jay Z couldn't wait to speak to the royal couple.

Meghan Markle meets Disney star Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z at The Lion King premiere. Picture: Getty

Following their touching hug, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English, who was near the couple at the time, claimed Harry asked: "And how are the twins?"

Beyoncé allegedly replied: "They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here."

Reports also suggest the global superstar spoke to Meghan about her newborn son, Archie Harrison.

The Drunk In Love singer, who shares two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter and seven-year-old Blue Ivy with Jay Z, is said to have told the mother-of-one: "We love you guys. Your baby is so beautiful."

The power couples continued to chat about family life and rapper Jay Z even had a few words of advice for new dad Prince Harry.

He said: "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself."

The Duchess of Sussex and the US superstar embrace at the glittering event in London. Picture: Getty

Fans of both female superstars went wild on social media and took to Twitter to share their excitement of this epic meeting.

“Beyonce meeting Meghan Markle and calling her ‘My Princess’ gave me chills,” wrote one happy user.

Another tweeted: "This was so beautiful & uplifting. My mood just went up tenfold."

“’MY PRINCESS’....... from Beyonce’s mouth I CAN NOT BREATH,” said a third.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met The Lion King's cast and crew before watching the much-anticipated live-action adaptation on Sunday night in support of The Royal Foundation.

In celebration of the film's release, Disney announced global conservation campaign 'Protect The Pride', which aims to raise awareness and support of the dwindling lion population across Africa.

The Lion King hits UK cinema screens on 19th July 2019.