Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join Hollywood's finest at The Lion King premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked amazing for The Lion King premiere. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the stars on the red carpet tonight as they attended The Lion King premiere at Leicester Square in London.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked the red carpet this evening in London as they attended the London premiere of The Lion King.

Also walking the red carpet – which was actually yellow – were the stars of the film, including Seth Rogan, Donald Glover, John Oliver and Beyonce.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they greeted the crowds, looking visibly excited to watch the remake of the Disney classic.

Meghan looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a black dress with sheer sleeves, while Prince Harry scrubbed up nicely in a smart tuxedo.

Meghan Markle wore a black midi dress with sheer sleeves for the premiere. Picture: Getty

The couple walked the yellow carpet hand-in-hand. Picture: Getty

The Duchess wore her hair back in a neat bun, and finished her look off with a pair of simple and classy black stilettos.

Also walking the red carpet was Beyonce, who fans have been excited for Meghan to meet ever since the singer and her husband Jay Z paid tribute to the Duchess during their Brit Award acceptance speech.

In a video thanking fans for the award, Beyonce and Jay Z stood in front of an oil painting of the Duchess.

In an Instagram post, the pair explained the statement, writing: "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas.

The pair were coordinated in their black ensembles. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair in a neat bun. Picture: Getty

"Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

The Duke and Duchess beat Beyonce to the premiere, as the Drunk In Love hitmaker and her husband left fans waiting.

When Beyonce and Jay Z arrived, royal correspondent Rebecca English mentioned that there was far more security around the music icons than the royal couple.