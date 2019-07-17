Meghan Markle appears to address negative reports for the first time at The Lion King premiere

17 July 2019, 12:48

Meghan Markle opened up to Pharrell Williams
Meghan Markle opened up to Pharrell Williams. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle opened up to Pharrell William’s about life in the spotlight as she attended The Lion King premiere earlier this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles earlier this week as they arrived at Leicester Square, London, for the premiere of the new Lion King film.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among Hollywood’s finest on the red carpet, including Beyoncé, who the Duchess greeted with a huge hug.

Meghan also met with Pharrell Williams, where she opened up to him about life in the spotlight.

In a video posted on Twitter by fan page Royal Suitor, Pharrell told the couple: “So happy for your union. Love is amazing. It's wonderful.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan furiously rants at Meghan Markle after Wimbledon controversy

Meghan and Harry met with the stars of the new Lion King film
Meghan and Harry met with the stars of the new Lion King film. Picture: Getty

"Don't ever take that for granted but what it means in today's climate, I just wanted to tell you it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously.”

He added: “We cheer you guys on."

Meghan replied to the Happy hitmaker: "Thank you, they don't make it easy,” seemingly addressing the recent negative reports the Duchess has received.

Earlier this month, Meghan caused controversy among many after she banned people from taking pictures of her at Wimbledon.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among Hollywood’s finest on the red carpet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among Hollywood’s finest on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Harry also raised eyebrows when it was announced they would be keeping Archie’s christening private, and not reveal the godparents.

Piers Morgan was very open about his opinion of the Duke and Duchess’ requests for privacy.

In a rant on Good Morning Britain, he said: “Meghan and Harry, you have to work out what you want to be, do you want to be public or private?”

He added: “If you go to Wimbledon in your free tickets in the Royal Box, the best seats in the house for nothing, and you take your two bezzies... you're public people.

"If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately."

