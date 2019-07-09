Piers Morgan furiously rants to Meghan Markle after she 'banned pictures of her at Wimbledon'

Piers Morgan was left fuming at the reports. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

Piers Morgan labelled it “an absolute joke” that Meghan Markle “requested for people not to take pictures of her” while she watched Serena Williams play at Wimbledon.

With Wimbledon 2019 in full swing, it’s not surprise we’ve been treated to a few royal appearances, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by two friends as she supported her good friend, Serena Williams.

However, Prince Harry’s wife has received some backlash from the public – and now Piers Morgan – after she reportedly had her royal officer tell a woman not to take pictures of the Duchess at the event.

Host of Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan has always been very vocal about his opinion on Meghan and Harry, ever since the former Suits actress “ghosted” him.

Meghan Markle reportedly had her royal officer to tell one woman to not take pictures of the Duchess. Picture: PA

Obviously fuming on the morning show, Piers ranted: “This is so ridiculous, this obsession her and Harry have about privacy.

“A, it’s hypocritical, B, they’re not private people – they’re the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. For that, we get to pay for them to live in a mansion.”

Susanna Reid’s co-star went on to say: “In the royal box! Literally the royal box at Wimbledon!? With the world’s cameras beamed on their heads, it’s not a private place! If you want to be private, don’t go to the royal box at Wimbledon!”

Piers went on to say the request was an “absolute joke” and that Meghan and Harry “have to work out what you want to be”, asking them: “Do you want to be public or private?”

Piers Morgan branded the decision "ridiculous". Picture: ITV

Continuing his rant, Piers said: “If you go to Wimbledon in your free tickets in the Royal Box, the best seats in the house for nothing, and you take your two bezzies... you're public people.

"If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately."

The outburst came after it was reported by The Daily Telegraph that 64-year-old Sally Jones was ordered to not take any pictures of Meghan, because she was “in a private capacity”.

Mrs Jones said of the moment: “I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed.

The host of Good Morning Britain has always been very vocal about his opinion on Meghan and Harry. Picture: PA

“He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request.”

She added: “I told him it was bonkers and that even if I had been trying to snap the Duchess I’d have got a blurry picture of her right ear.”

A palace source told the publication: “It’s not unusual for people accompanying Members of the Royal Family at private, or public, events to ask members of the public not to take photographs.

“It is to enable Members of the Royal Family to engage with people and events.”