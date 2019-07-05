Meghan Markle wears sweet tribute to baby Archie during surprise Wimbledon appearance

Meghan Markle made a sweet tribute to her son. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The Duchess of Sussex delighted tennis fans by attending Wimbledon on Thursday afternoon.

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon yesterday on day four of the tennis championships.

The Duchess of Sussex is technically still on maternity leave after welcoming her son Archie with Prince Harry in April, but she took to the stands to cheer on close pal Serena Williams, who was competing against Kaja Juvan.

Wearing a stylish in a black cami underneath a white pinstripe blazer, Meghan looked incredible as she accessorised with black court shoes and a large pair of sunglasses.

But it was her necklace which caught the attention of fans as she chose to add a tiny ‘A’ initial on her pendant - seemingly a nod to son Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle wore an adorable 'A' necklace. Picture: PA Images

Writing on Twitter, one Royal follower wrote: “Meghan’s necklace has a little ‘A’ charm on it!” and accompanied with a crying emoji.

While a second added: “Meghan really wore an A necklace today im crying!”

According to The Sun, the sweet necklace is designed by Jennifer Meyer and comes in at £278.

Meghan’s Wimbledon appearance comes just two days after The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also attending the sporting event, but chose to shun the Royal Box.

Meghan attended Wimbledon with her two best friends. Picture: PA Images

The new mum was joined by her close friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hills who she met at University.

They have likely travelled to the UK for baby Archie’s christening, which is set to take place on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they’ll be keeping the ceremony private, with only a select group of family and friends attending.

While reporters will not be allowed anywhere near the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle, the royal family will release official photos from the day some time in the future.

A statement, released by Buckingham Palace, reads: "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6 July.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton.

"The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."

This christening will be unlike Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’, which were all public events involving picture opportunities for the press.