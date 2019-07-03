Priyanka Chopra says BFF Meghan Markle was "always meant for big things"

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her good friend Meghan Markle, saying she always knew her pal was destined for great things.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, 36, has said of her good friend and former Suits actress Meghan Markle that she was "always meant for big things".

Speaking to Elle about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, Chopra stated: "Megs... she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that.

"It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

Chopra, who is also an advocate of gender equality, first met Markle back in 2015, when they both attended a magazine event.

Before Meghan met Harry, Chopra told People that she and Meghan "bonded as actors" and "just became friends like two girls would."

She also spoke out about Vanity Fair's cover interview with Meghan in 2017, calling it "a little sexist" to focus on her friend's relationship with Prince Harry, as opposed to all the organisations and charities Meghan works with.

Meghan invited Priyanka to the Royal Wedding last May, along with her Suits co-stars Patrick J Adam, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer.

Priyanka Chopra attended the Royal Wedding of Mehgan and Harry in May last year. Picture: Getty

While Priyanka didn't attend Meghan's extravagant baby shower in New York, she did speak about her friend after she gave birth to her son Archie in May.

Chopra said: "It's so amazing how lives change. I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in.

"Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."