Priyanka Chopra says BFF Meghan Markle was "always meant for big things"

3 July 2019, 10:39

Priyanka Chopra says BFF Meghan Markle was "always meant for big things"
Priyanka Chopra says BFF Meghan Markle was "always meant for big things". Picture: Getty

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her good friend Meghan Markle, saying she always knew her pal was destined for great things.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, 36, has said of her good friend and former Suits actress Meghan Markle that she was "always meant for big things".

Speaking to Elle about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, Chopra stated: "Megs... she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that.

"It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

Chopra, who is also an advocate of gender equality, first met Markle back in 2015, when they both attended a magazine event.

Before Meghan met Harry, Chopra told People that she and Meghan "bonded as actors" and "just became friends like two girls would."

She also spoke out about Vanity Fair's cover interview with Meghan in 2017, calling it "a little sexist" to focus on her friend's relationship with Prince Harry, as opposed to all the organisations and charities Meghan works with.

Meghan invited Priyanka to the Royal Wedding last May, along with her Suits co-stars Patrick J Adam, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer.

Priyanka Chopra attended the Royal Wedding of Mehgan and Harry in May last year
Priyanka Chopra attended the Royal Wedding of Mehgan and Harry in May last year. Picture: Getty

While Priyanka didn't attend Meghan's extravagant baby shower in New York, she did speak about her friend after she gave birth to her son Archie in May.

Chopra said: "It's so amazing how lives change. I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in.

"Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Carry On movies could return after a lengthy legal battle

Carry On movies set to return but they will be more politically friendly

Giovani Lo Celso's Tottenham move stalls over valuation

Sport

TV licences in the UK are changing for those aged 75 and older

Do I need a TV licence, how much does one cost in the UK, can I be fined and are they still free for over 75s?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Martina Big shocked This Morning viewers

This Morning fans' rage as 'tanorexic' Martina Big shows off 32S boobs... ahead of record-breaking ENLARGEMENT

TV & Movies

Hilary Duff has come under fire for piercing her eight-month-old daughter's ears.

Hilary Duff accused of 'child abuse' after piercing eight-month-old daughter's ears

Celebrities

Love Island viewers turn on furious Anna as they brand her a ‘hypocrite’ for yelling at Michael

Love Island viewers turn on furious Anna as they brand her a ‘hypocrite’ for yelling at Michael

TV & Movies

Holly's dress is from Urban outfitters

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's green leaf-print dress

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay revealed his worries about online safety during a recent interview with GQ.

Gordon Ramsay blasts fans who message his son online as ‘effing strangers’

Celebrities

The sauce is also meant to be ideal for mac n cheese

La Sacla launch new vegan lasagne sauce... and it's great for mac'n'cheese too

Food & Health