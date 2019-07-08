Thomas Markle speaks out about not being invited to Archie's christening
8 July 2019, 11:21 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 11:23
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened at St George's Chapel at the weekend.
Thomas Markle has spoken out about not being invited to his grandson Archie's christening, revealing that he would have 'enjoyed being there'.
Read more: Kate makes tribute to Diana at Archie's christening
The estranged father of Meghan Markle, who has never met Prince Harry and missed his daughter's wedding after suffering two heart attacks, has revealed that he would have loved to be at the celebration as he has been a member of the Anglican Church since childhood.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Speaking to the MailOnline, he said: "I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened.
Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release photos from private christening
"I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness."
Thomas, 77, became estranged from the royal family after admitting to selling staged paparazzi photographs of himself to the press.
The christening took place on Sunday, and the palace released a number of photos to mark the occasion.
Read more: Meghan Markle keeps wearing turquoise jewellery to ‘protect her from evil’ and ‘clear her mind’
Sharing the photos to Instagram, the palace wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support.
"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents."