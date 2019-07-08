Thomas Markle speaks out about not being invited to Archie's christening

Thomas Markle has spoken out on his grandson's christening. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened at St George's Chapel at the weekend.

Thomas Markle has spoken out about not being invited to his grandson Archie's christening, revealing that he would have 'enjoyed being there'.

The estranged father of Meghan Markle, who has never met Prince Harry and missed his daughter's wedding after suffering two heart attacks, has revealed that he would have loved to be at the celebration as he has been a member of the Anglican Church since childhood.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he said: "I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened.

"I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness."

Thomas, 77, became estranged from the royal family after admitting to selling staged paparazzi photographs of himself to the press.

The christening took place on Sunday, and the palace released a number of photos to mark the occasion.

Sharing the photos to Instagram, the palace wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents."