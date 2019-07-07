Kate makes tribute to Diana at Archie's christening

7 July 2019, 12:52 | Updated: 7 July 2019, 13:00

The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Instagram/Getty

In a nod to her mother-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge wore earrings believed to be the same pair Princess Diana wore for Harry's christening.

Kate wore pearl earrings to the christening
Kate wore pearl earrings to the christening. Picture: Sussex Royal/Instagram

Set off by a red headband and Kate's dark locks is a pair of pearl drop earrings, as seen in photos released from her nephew's christening yesterday.

It has been previously reported The Queen banned Meghan, but not Kate, from wearing Diana's jewellry.

The family photo with Archie released by the Sussexes for the christening
The family photo with Archie released by the Sussexes for the christening. Picture: Getty

Diana wore her Collingwood pearl earrings to Harry's christening on 21 December, 1984 at Windsor Castle's St George Chapel.

Toddler william entertains guests during Harry's christening photo
Toddler William entertains guests during Harry's christening photo. Picture: Getty

In the older photo, the Royal family, including the Queen, is posed on the same green and gold furniture as those used in the more formal group photos taken yesterday.

The photo from yesterday shows Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, both attended the private event.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears Princess Diana's ring
The Duchess of Cambridge wears Princess Diana's ring. Picture: Getty

Kate has previously worn pieces from Diana's jewellery collection, and inherited her mother-in-law's iconic, sapphire engagement ring when William proposed to her in 2010.

Read more: Kate Middleton's jewellery box

