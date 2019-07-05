Meghan Markle keeps wearing turquoise jewellery to ‘protect her from evil’ and ‘clear her mind’

Meghan Markle has been turning to the jewellery for protection. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle has been sporting a lot of turquoise jewellery recently, but is there a spiritual meaning behind the decision?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have only welcomed their son a few months ago, but the Duchess of Sussex is still out and about.

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law has bene slowly entering the public sphere again over the past weeks, attending Wimbledon this week, and Trooping The Colour last month.

Since Meghan’s outings have become more regular again, many fans of the Duchess have been spotting a new love she has for turquoise jewellery.

On June 28, the Duchess joined Prince Harry for the Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees’ baseball game, in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Meghan Markle wore a turquoise necklace as she introduced her son, Archie, to the world. Picture: PA

For this occasion, Meghan wore a pair of 18-karat gold turquoise earrings by Jennifer Meyer, which retail at £330.

The day Meghan and Harry debuted their son Archie to the world at Windsor Castle, Meghan accessorised her white Givenchy dress with a turquoise necklace.

According to the experts at Crystal Vaults, the turquoise stone has spiral powers of protection.

In it’s early days, the stone was used to protect riders from injury.

Meghan wore the stone again during an outing for the Invictus Games. Picture: PA

They explain: “For centuries Turquoise has been recognised as possessing the power to protect riders from injury due to falls.”

“In the Orient, a Turquoise ring was worn as a protector against all things evil”, they add.

“However, the ring emitted protective energy only if the stone was given by a friend.

“It was believed to restore clear vision to the mind when the thinking became muddled and thus ensured good fortune.”

While it is not clear the exact reason Meghan has taken a liking for the stone, there’s a chance the Duchess is using the stone’s powers to “protect her” against “evils”.