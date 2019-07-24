The Queen uses this £550 Dyson fan to keep cool at home at Buckingham Palace

By Emma Clarke

While meeting new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the Queen revealed how she keeps cool at Buckingham Palace.

This week is an absolute scorcher - with the weather forecast predicting sweltering temperatures of almost 30 degrees.

And while it stands to reason that even Liz has her ways of keeping her cool in the hot weather, we're a little surprised the British monarch doesn't have AC set up in her home at Buckingham Palace.

Instead, it's been revealed that Queen Elizabeth II uses a £550 Dyson fan.

FANS spotted the Dyson on the floor behind the Queen, as she shaked Boris' hand. Picture: Getty

Eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted the floor fan during her meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson - the 14th leader to serve under the monarch.

One user wrote: "BREAKING NEWS... Forget the new prime minister, the Queen has a Dyson cool fan."

Another added: "I usually enjoy seeing HM The Queen meeting a new PM. However, I was more admiring her choice of Dyson fan. Probably to help clear the mugginess from the room..."

A third chimed in: "F**king hell the Queen really is rich. She's got a Dyson fan."

Bozza, 55, met with Her Majesty earlier today, after it was announced that the Tory candidate won comfortably against Jeremy Hunt. Boris received a whopping 92,153 votes compared to his rival's 46,656.

As is tradition, the monarch extended an invite to Johnson, asking him to form a new government.

His journey along London's Mall was not without its dramas, as climate change protestors attempted to block the PM's motorcade. They were quickly removed by police, however.