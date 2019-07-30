The baby names most likely to earn you child a KNIGHTHOOD revealed - including David and Susan

Want your baby to be a Sir or Dame? Read on... Picture: Getty

Want your baby to be a Sir or Dame some day? These are the names that are statistically most likely to be knighted...

If you're currently pregnant and harbouring ideas about your child one day being knighted by a member of the royal family, you may want to take a look at the following baby names - that are statistically most likely to become knights and dames.

The baby names of people most commonly made into Sirs and Dames have been revealed. Picture: Getty

A study by Perkbox looked at the most popular names on the Queen's Honours list of the last 10 years, and found that the most popular boys' names are Michael, John, Richard and Robert - and the most popular girls' names are Janet, Frances, Alison, Barbara and Helen.

There have been around 701 people (484 men and 220 women) who have been made Dames or Sirs in the last 10 years - which equates to 0.001 per cent of the population.

In other baby name news, it was recently revealed that Archie had become the most popular boys' baby name of 2019 - following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry giving their newborn the moniker.

Baby name website Namberry said, according to The Sun: “Midway through the year, Archie attracted 50 per cent more page views than any other boys’ name.”

