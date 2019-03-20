Awesome, Favour and LUCIFER among most unusual baby names of 2019

Many people have been choosing some unusual names for their babies (stock image). Picture: Getty

Baby name trends 2018/19: some very unusual boys and girls names have made the list

If you're currently pregnant and have the inexplicable urge to name your unborn child after the actual devil then you're not alone - as this year's list of unusual baby names has just proven.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has published its annual list of names given to the 47,785 babies born in the country in 2018.

Read more: Mum UNINVITED family to baby shower after they criticised her unborn baby's name

Traditional names Jack and Olivia proved most popular for baby boys and girls respectively, but there were a number of more unusual monikers on the list.

Parents have been choosing unusual names for their children (stock image). Picture: Getty

These included Awesome, Arrow, Merlin, Lucifer, Harlem-Ace, Winter, Wit and Valentine for boys - and one baby was even named after the letter 'A'.

Read more: Cartoons, BBC shows and the 1970s: Baby name trends predicted to be HUGE in 2019

Girls names included Alba-Crystal, Luna-Marvella, Princess, Perspehone, Rainbow, Royalty, Rarity and Snow.

However, Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts previously warned parents against choosing an overly unsuaul name for babies, arguing it could hinder their future employment prospects.

Would YOU name your baby Awesome? (stock image). Picture: Getty

She said, according to The Sun: "Lots of Mumsnet users look for baby names that are in the sweet spot between 'unusual' and 'plain weird' - few children really enjoy being one of four Amelias or Olivers in their class and it's understandable that parents want something a bit different.

Read more: New trend sees parents give their baby daughters boys' names

"Unfair as it is, really odd names could have an impact on future employment prospects (can you really envisage a future Chief Inspector Ultron or Professor Cutiepie?) and at the very least you'll need to prepare your child for a lifetime of explaining their name every time they meet someone new."