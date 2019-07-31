AJ Pritchard defends his mum after she's blasted by Love Island viewers

31 July 2019, 08:01 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 11:01

Aj Pritchard has defended his mum from criticism
Aj Pritchard has defended his mum from criticism. Picture: Getty/ITV

The brother of Love Island 2019 star Curtis Pritchard has defended his mum after she was criticised for 'bum-shaming' Maura Higgins

AJ Pritchard has defended his mum after she was accused of 'bum-shaming' Maura Higgins when she appeared on Love Island.

Read more: Love Island viewers accuse Curtis of FAKING his feelings towards Maura after spotting unusual behaviour

The Strictly star, 24, has insisted that his mum was actually complimenting Maura's 'toned bottom' when she entered the villa to visit his brother Curtis, 23.

Curtis' mum caused controversy when she appeared to point out Maura's bum
Curtis' mum caused controversy when she appeared to point out Maura's bum. Picture: ITV

In an interview with The Sun, AJ said: "my mum's a personal trainer she probably wanted to see how toned it was."

He also added that his mum is "fine" with tattoos as he himself has some, and that she is "not bothered about it."

Maura and Curtis came fourth in this year's Love Island
Maura and Curtis came fourth in this year's Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after Curtis' mum attracted criticism when she was spotted pointing at Maura's bum.

One viewer tweeted: "Did anyone else see Curtis' mum point and examine MAURA's bum tattoo".

Another added: "Curtis’ mum pointing out Maura’s bum tat is the best thing I’ve seen in a while, did anyone else see that".

She also caused a stir after repeatedly calling Maura 'Moira' while discussing her with her son.

One viewer tweeted: "Curtis’s Mum calling Maura ‘Moira’ is everything #loveisland".

Read more: Fans can't handle Maura's face when Amber and Greg were announced the Love Island 2019 winners

Another added: "If your mum can’t get a girl's name right no matter how many times you correct her then there’s no way she likes her! So forget about Moira I mean Maura's mum not liking Curtis, I think the boots on the other foot!"

A third wrote: "Curtis' mum continuously calling Maura 'Moira' could not have made it clearer that she doesn't like Maura, I am dying #loveisland"

Speaking on Good Morning Britain soon after, Kate Garrroway discussed the incident with Ben Shepherd, saying: "Do you think she really didn't know Maura's name or do you think it's that subtle thing where you try to slightly undermine someone?

"There's that great Friends episode where they are constantly mispronouncing the girlfriend's name to undermine them."

Love Island's Amber pays sweet tribute to Greg's family with final outfit

James Corden has revealed more details about the writing process of the script

James Corden reveals more details about Gavin and Stacey Christmas special
The Peaky Blinders series five trailer has just dropped

When is Peaky Blinders season 5 out, what's the trailer and who's in the cast?
Amber and Greg were all smiles as they headed home from Mallorca

Love Island winners Amber and Greg fly back to the UK together after becoming official
Iain Lee let slip a Strictly secret

Iain Lee 'lets slip’ first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants live on GMB
Love Island narrator Iain Stirling set to return for winter version

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling set to return for winter version - and fans are ecstatic!

A blackmoon is coming to the US

Black supermoon 2019 to appear TONIGHT: What is it and will we be able to see it in the UK?

Meet Lady Gaga's 'new boyfriend' Dan Horton

Who is Lady Gaga's rumoured new boyfriend Dan Horton?

Superdrug are offering refunds of the vitamins

Superdrug recalls pregnancy vitamins over folic acid concerns

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio, and his stunt double Cliff Booth, plated by Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Beauty blogger Really Ree shares her favourite beauty products for this month

Really Ree shares her four top beauty buys for August 2019

A new program in Australia has caused fury among parents

Parents outraged as kids are advised to refuse grandparents' kisses

