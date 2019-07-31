AJ Pritchard defends his mum after she's blasted by Love Island viewers

Aj Pritchard has defended his mum from criticism. Picture: Getty/ITV

The brother of Love Island 2019 star Curtis Pritchard has defended his mum after she was criticised for 'bum-shaming' Maura Higgins

AJ Pritchard has defended his mum after she was accused of 'bum-shaming' Maura Higgins when she appeared on Love Island.

The Strictly star, 24, has insisted that his mum was actually complimenting Maura's 'toned bottom' when she entered the villa to visit his brother Curtis, 23.

Curtis' mum caused controversy when she appeared to point out Maura's bum. Picture: ITV

In an interview with The Sun, AJ said: "my mum's a personal trainer she probably wanted to see how toned it was."

He also added that his mum is "fine" with tattoos as he himself has some, and that she is "not bothered about it."

Maura and Curtis came fourth in this year's Love Island. Picture: ITV

This comes after Curtis' mum attracted criticism when she was spotted pointing at Maura's bum.

One viewer tweeted: "Did anyone else see Curtis' mum point and examine MAURA's bum tattoo".

Did anyone else see Curtis' mum point and examine MAURA's bum tattoo 🤦🏽‍♀️ #LoveIsland — 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@thezahmah) July 28, 2019

Another added: "Curtis’ mum pointing out Maura’s bum tat is the best thing I’ve seen in a while, did anyone else see that".

Curtis’ mum pointing out Maura’s bum tat is the best thing I’ve seen in a while, did anyone else see that😂#LoveIsland — Molly👑 (@123_mollyasjr) July 28, 2019

She also caused a stir after repeatedly calling Maura 'Moira' while discussing her with her son.

One viewer tweeted: "Curtis’s Mum calling Maura ‘Moira’ is everything #loveisland".

Another added: "If your mum can’t get a girl's name right no matter how many times you correct her then there’s no way she likes her! So forget about Moira I mean Maura's mum not liking Curtis, I think the boots on the other foot!"

A third wrote: "Curtis' mum continuously calling Maura 'Moira' could not have made it clearer that she doesn't like Maura, I am dying #loveisland"

Speaking on Good Morning Britain soon after, Kate Garrroway discussed the incident with Ben Shepherd, saying: "Do you think she really didn't know Maura's name or do you think it's that subtle thing where you try to slightly undermine someone?

"There's that great Friends episode where they are constantly mispronouncing the girlfriend's name to undermine them."

