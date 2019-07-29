Fans can't handle Maura's face when Amber and Greg were announced the Love Island 2019 winners

29 July 2019, 22:56

Fans spotted Maura's reaction to Greg and Amber winning - and they can't deal with it
Fans spotted Maura's reaction to Greg and Amber winning - and they can't deal with it. Picture: ITV2
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Maura's face was a picture when the Love Island 2019 winners were revealed!

After seven weeks, Love Island 2019 is officially over, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea revealed as this year's winners.

And while the other Islanders were celebrating their victory, Maura's face told a different story...

Maura came in fourth place with partner Curtis, but apparently couldn't believe Flack's announcement
Maura came in fourth place with partner Curtis, but apparently couldn't believe Flack's announcement. Picture: ITV2

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Irish ring girl look up at partner Curtis - who came in fourth place with her - as Caroline Flack made the big announcement.

Maura, 28, wore a shocked expression as she clapped - not seeming to believe the outcome.

One fan praised Maura's reaction for perfectly summarising how the public felt: "Maura's face says it all. The underdogs win."

Another added: "So we not gonna say anything about Maura’s face when Amber and Greg were announced as the winners?"

A third chimed in: "Maura’s face is priceless!"

Runners up Molly-Mae and Tommy were equally aghast, but they soon recovered their composure and congratulated the winning pair.

Trending on Heart

